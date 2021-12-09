Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,578,042 shares valued at $451,822,620. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

