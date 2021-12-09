Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 16,018 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $7,272,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 233,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

