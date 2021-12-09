Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 515 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

