Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

