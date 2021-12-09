Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 285,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $176,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

