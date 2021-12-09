Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.98

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 5171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

