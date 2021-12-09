Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 227 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

