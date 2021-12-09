Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after purchasing an additional 596,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

