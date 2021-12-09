Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 493 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,523. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $171.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

