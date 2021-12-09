Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 69 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $132.55 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

