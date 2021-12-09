Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSJA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

TSJA stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.