Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

