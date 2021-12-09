Orion Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

