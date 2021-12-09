Orion Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.89 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

