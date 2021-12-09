Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

