Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 275,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,771 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 251,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

