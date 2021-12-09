Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSJA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSJA stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

