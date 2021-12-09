Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPM stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.