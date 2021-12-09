Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.