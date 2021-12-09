Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

