Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

