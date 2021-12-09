Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 1.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 6,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 214,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

