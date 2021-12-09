Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $28.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

ORRF stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

