Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,630 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 12.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 54.3% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.20. 346,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

