Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,597 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 306,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

