Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $138.55. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

