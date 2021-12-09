Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 45,493 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. 78,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,029. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.