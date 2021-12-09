Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 5,768 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.54. 188,996 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

