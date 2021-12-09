Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,964. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

