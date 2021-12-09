Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Krishna Kantheti Sells 47,434 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $296,936.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $454,112.14.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.