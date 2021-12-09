Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 97,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

