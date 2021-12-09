Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

