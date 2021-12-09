Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,796 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

