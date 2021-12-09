Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

