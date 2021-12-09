Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 242,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,802. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.