Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

