Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up to $104.60

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.60, but opened at $107.89. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $104.45, with a volume of 3,420 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,369,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

