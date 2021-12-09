Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.520-$7.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.350 EPS.

OXM stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. 213,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.