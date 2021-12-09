Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. Ozon has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
