PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

