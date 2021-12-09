PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 3,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

