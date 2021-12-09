Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 765 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

