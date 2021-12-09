Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

