Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

