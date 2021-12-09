Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

