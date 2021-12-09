Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

