Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.