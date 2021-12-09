Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

