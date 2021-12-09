PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

