PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PD stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

